Interstate 81 crash causing major delays in Harrisonburg area

Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 6:21 pm

A crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 246 has closed all northbound lanes and the left southbound lane. This is in the area of the Port Republic Road bridge at exit 245 in Harrisonburg. The bridge was struck in this incident. Traffic is using the exit ramp to leave the interstate and using the on-ramps to reenter the interstate. This allows traffic to bypass the actual crash site.

Motorists should expect significant delays in this area. Delays up to six miles have been reported. There is no current estimate for reopening all lanes. Emergency crews are on scene.

