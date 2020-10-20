Interstate 81 Advisory Committee to meet on Friday

Published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, 11:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday. Members of the public are invited to participate by viewing the meeting online and submitting questions by phone.

The virtual meeting can be streamed through Improve81.org, the dedicated website for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, at the following link: improve81.org/advisory-committee-and-meetings/advisory-committee/default.asp.

The meeting agenda includes a designated time for public comment. Comments can be submitted by dialing (716) 427-8269, followed by the PIN 845 948 751#. Comments will be taken in the order in which the calls are received. Callers will be placed on hold until it is their turn to speak. In the event there is an interruption in the broadcast of the meeting, please call (804) 729-6495.

The I-81 Advisory Committee is charged with providing advice and making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) regarding the development of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program and updates to the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan, as directed in Chapter 846 of the 2019 Virginia Acts of Assembly.

The committee has 15 voting members: seven Virginia lawmakers, three CTB members representing the Bristol, Salem, and Staunton districts, and the five chairs of the planning district commissions. The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation and the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation serve on the committee ex officio in nonvoting capacities.

The I-81 Corridor Improvement Program was approved by the CTB in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements was funded through efforts of the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.

A meeting agenda and additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program are available at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability, and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

Related

Comments