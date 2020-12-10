Interstate 81 Advisory Committee meeting virtually on Friday

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee has scheduled a virtual meeting for 3 p.m. Friday. Members of the public are invited to participate by viewing the meeting online, and submitting questions over the phone.

The virtual meeting can be streamed through Improve81.org, the dedicated website for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, which you can access here.

A meeting agenda has also been posted at this link.

There will be a designated time for public comment during the meeting. Comments can be submitted by dialing 937-582-5124, followed by the PIN number ‪315 054 739#.

A caller may be placed on hold until others who have called in earlier have had the opportunity to speak. In the event there is an interruption in the broadcast of the meeting, please call 804-729-6495.

The I-81 Advisory Committee is charged with providing advice and making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) regarding the development of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program and updates to the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan, as directed in 2019 Acts of Assembly Chapter 846.

The committee has 15 voting members: seven Virginia lawmakers, three CTB members representing the Bristol, Salem and Staunton districts, and the five chairs of the planning district commissions. The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation and the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation serve on the committee ex officio in nonvoting capacities.

The I-81 Corridor Improvement Program was approved by the CTB in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

