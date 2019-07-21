Interstate 64 paving begins Sunday near Charlottesville

Starting Sunday night, a contractor working for the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin paving westbound Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

The milling and paving work will take between the Rivanna River bridge, located west of exit 124/Route 250 (Richmond Road), to the bridge over Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), west of exit 120/5th Street.

Motorists should expect nightly westbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is expected to be complete by Aug. 16 but will be extended if weather delays the work.

Roads scheduled for paving in the Culpeper District can be viewed online. For more information about VDOT’s paving program or to ask questions about resurfacing in your neighborhood, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD.

