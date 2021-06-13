Intermittent closures of Bruce Street at Liberty Street intersection in Harrisonburg

Published Sunday, Jun. 13, 2021, 10:44 am

Audible pedestrian signals are being installed around The Friendly City. Sometimes it takes only a day or so… sometimes longer. The installation of the signal at the intersection of Bruce Street and South Liberty Street is one that is going to take a bit longer.

There will be noticeable, temporary changes at this intersection as the intersection will need the signal cabinet replaced and much of the substructure, as

well. While the upgrade is being installed, the signal light that normally governs the intersection will not be in operation.

Starting this evening, traffic on Bruce Street will have a stop sign and traffic on Liberty Street will flow freely through the intersection. The work will be done overnight, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., to minimize impacts to traffic that uses this intersection.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures while the installation is in progress.

The upgrade is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting. Motorists need to be aware of the new traffic pattern and use appropriate caution.

