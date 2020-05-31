Interesting facts you should know about buying a used car

Published Sunday, May. 31, 2020, 9:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Isn’t it obvious? The majority of people buy used cars because it is a cheaper option and well if you get a good one, it will last you a right amount of years too. People who have a tight budget usually go for this option.

It is not necessary that a used vehicle ought to be in an inferior condition. You can always get one, in good shape, as long as you know its history report which will prevent you from any fraud, and do not forget to get your car inspected from some experienced mechanic.

1. Odometer Fraud

You would have probably heard about this and assumed that this is not possible, but it is a real thing. To make it seem like the right choice for the customer, the dealers can take the mileage off from the meter. This is why it is advised to get a licensed dealer because reputable companies do not indulge in this type of fraud.

2. Manual Cars are decreasing in demand

It is not even a fact now, but it’s an automatic world now. The demand for manual cars is declining rapidly, and within some years, we probably won’t be appreciating their existence either.

3. Don’t forget to inspect the airbags

This is definitely the last thing you would have thought to check on, right? Interestingly, people MUST check the used car’s airbags before purchasing it. Vehicles which have met an accident, need airbag replacement. However, their airbags are never appropriately replaced. If you have gotten a Rev Check report, you probably would probably know about any previous accidents that have taken place with the car. This is why a car history report can really help you in reducing the chances of scam.

4. V6 is the most loved engine

People who purchase used cars love the V6 engine. It has a beautiful level of speed, and the gas mileage is impressive too. If you are planning to get a used car, we would recommend you to get a V6 engine. It will run a long way.

5. A Decade-Old Vehicle might be fine too

A lot of us are under the assumption that a decade-old car is not worth the investment. Well, you’re mistaken. If the vehicle is from a trusted brand and is in good shape, both externally and internally, then it will last you just fine. Take the baby for a test drive, and you will get an idea about any problems that it might have.

These are some of the top 5 interesting facts about used cars which people usually do not look into. Don’t forget to check the airbags and make sure that you do not visit an unauthorized dealer either. They can easily scam you with an odometer fraud, and the car won’t last long too. Thus, be careful and inspect in all ways possible while purchasing a used car. A little effort can put your money to the right use.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments