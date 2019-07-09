Inspection, removal of loose concrete on Old Ivy Road bridge complete

All lanes of the Route 250 Bypass have reopened to traffic following an emergency inspection of the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge by VDOT on Tuesday.

Southbound traffic was stopped and detoured earlier today after several non-structural pieces of concrete fell off the bridge onto the southbound lanes.

The concrete that fell was not a structural component, but VDOT bridge inspectors inspected the structure to ensure its safety and removed additional pieces of loose non-structural concrete.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or VDOT’s 511 mobile app for current information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

