Inside the Numbers: Virginia keeps digging itself into big holes
Virginia has rallied from five double-digit second-half deficits to tie the game or take the lead this season. The number of UVA wins in those games: one.
Extend it out just a little, and I’ve got three other games in which the Cavaliers trailed by at least seven in the second half and rallied to tie the game or take the lead.
Overall record in the eight: 3-5.
Breakdown
- Arizona State (Nov. 24): led UVA 35-26 with 13:32 to go, in a game the ‘Hoos would go on to win, 48-45.
- South Carolina (Dec. 8): led 42-29 with 15:42 to go. Virginia would tie the game at 45 with 11:09 to go, and it was 51-50 USC with 8:20 left, but USC went on a 15-4 run over the next 4:50 on its way to a 70-59 win.
- Boston College (Jan. 7): led 42-30 with 13:33 to go. A 20-3 UVA run put the ‘Hoos up 50-45 at the 5:25 mark, but BC closed on a 15-3 run to win 60-53.
- Syracuse (Jan. 11): led 28-20 with 18:46 to go. Virginia took a 35-30 lead with a 15-2 run over the next 6:43, but Syracuse would rally to send the game to OT on its way to a 63-55 win.
- Florida State (Jan. 15): led 33-26 with 19:22 to go. Virginia took a 47-44 lead with 3:11 left, but FSU closed on a 10-3 run to win 54-50.
- C. State (Jan. 20): led 42-31 with 13:51 left. A 15-0 UVA run over the next 9:14 put the ‘Hoos up 46-42, but a 10-1 State run led to a 53-51 Wolfpack win.
- Wake Forest (Jan. 26): led 40-28 with 17:36 left. An 18-4 Virginia run over the next 9:26 put the ‘Hoos on top. The game went to OT, and UVA pulled out a 65-63 win.
- Louisville (Feb. 8): led 44-28 late in the first half, and 51-40 with 15:55 left in the second half. Virginia actually led 70-68 with 3:10 to go, but Louisville closed on a 12-3 run to win 80-73.
Frustrating
Much has been made about the late leads in losses. Here’s where we are on that at this stage:
- Boston College (Jan. 27): Virginia’s last lead was 50-47 with 4:28 left.
- Syracuse (Jan. 11): Virginia had the last shot in regulation and scored the first bucket in OT.
- Florida State (Jan. 15): Virginia last led 47-44 with 2:27 left.
- C. State (Jan. 20): Virginia last led 47-45 with 2:44 left. Casey Morsell missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer.
- Louisville (Feb. 8): Virginia led 70-68 with 3:10 to go, and it was a one-possession game with 23 seconds left.
Story by Chris Graham
