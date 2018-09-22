Inside the Numbers: UVA wins in a rout over Louisville

Let’s start with third-down efficiency. UVA was 9-of-16 on third downs in its 27-3 win over Louisville.

Gotta move those chains, right? And it wasn’t just the usual suspects: Bryce Perkins, Jordan Ellis.

Backup QB Brennan Armstrong, he of the true freshman variety, came in on a third-and-2 at the Louisville 45 after Perkins was forced to the sidelines briefly with a hand injury.

Armstrong broke contain and scampered 34 yards to keep the drive alive, resulting in a field goal for the ‘Hoos.

Perkins, then: he hit Evan Butts for 14 to pick up a third-and-8 near midfield, in advance of his highlight-reel leap run into the red zone to set up Virginia’s first TD.

Perkins next connected with Joe Reed on a third-and-14 from the Louisville 44, checking the play call at the line of scrimmage in the process, hitting Reed in stride for the score.

The final scoring drive had Ellis converting a third-and-3 in the red zone with a 10-yard run.

Stat of the day

Virginia was 6-of-6 on third-and-short: defined as 1-4 yards.

Gang tackling

The last couple of years, Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding made all the tackles, which was reflected in the stat lines. They were among the leaders in the ACC and nationally in total tackles.

This year’s UVA defense is more what coach Bronco Mendenhall wants it to be: a lot of fast guys flying to the ball.

You look at the tackle numbers, and you see it’s working.

Charles Snowden led the ‘Hoos with eight, four other guys had seven, and 10 guys had at least three.

Grounded

UVA ran for 204 yards on 39 attempts, led by Perkins, with 78 yards on 14 carries. Ellis had 65 yards on 20 carries.

Column by Chris Graham

