Inside the Numbers: UVA gets big games from Big Three

It’s rare to see a Big Three produce as well as the UVA Big Three did on Big Monday in Chapel Hill.

De’Andre Hunter had 20 points on just 10 shots from the field, which is about as effective as you can get.

Hunter had his 20 on 7-of-10 shooting, 3-of-3 from three-point range.

It was Hunter’s second-best shooting night of the season. He was 8-of-11 from the floor in Virginia’s 66-59 win over Dayton way back in November.

Kyle Guy had been struggling a bit of late: having shot 31.7 percent from the floor, and 27.3 percent from three, in his past three.

Guy, Monday, was the Guy we know and love, scoring 20, on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 from three, and he had 11 points, on 4-of-4 shooting, in the final 8:33, as UVA closed on a 23-8 scoring run.

Ty Jerome, he of the gimpy back, forced to sit away from the team during media timeouts to get treatment to keep loose, had 15 points, on 5-of-9 shooting, 2-of-3 from three, and had 11 assists and two turnovers in 37 gritty, Aspercreme-aided minutes.

Charity?

Virginia had an uncharacteristic off-night at the charity stripe, shooting just 10-of-18 at the line.

Coming in, the ‘Hoos had been 20th nationally at the line, shooting 76.0 percent on the season.

It’s usually the case when a good free-throw-shooting team has an off-night that it’s because the tosses are being put up disproportionately by the bricklayers, but that wasn’t the case Monday night.

Jerome, a 75 percent shooter on the season, was 3-of-5. Guy, 85.7 percent, was 1-of-3.

Braxton Key, 81.4 percent, also 1-of-3.

Tempo

UNC had been averaging 75.3 offensive possessions per game coming into Monday night, fifth-best in the nation.

Virginia, as you’d expect, is the slowest, averaging 58.8 possessions per game.

Who would win the tempo battle?

You knew already.

Each team had 60 possessions Monday night.

Cleaning up the TOs

Virginia had averaged 14.3 turnovers per game over its last three, and had seven in the first half Monday night, so, continuing that trend.

Things cleaned up nicely in the second half. The ‘Hoos had just three turnovers in the game’s final 20 minutes, none in the final 12:24.

Column by Chris Graham

