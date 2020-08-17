Inside the Numbers: New 2020 poll needs your attention

Published Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, 4:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A new CNN poll that has President Trump only four points back of Democratic nominee Joe Biden is probably an outlier, for now, but even so, it’s worth a look.

The Real Clear Politics National Average is still Biden +7.7 points, with the margin ranging from the Biden +4 in the most recent polls from CNN and The Hill, to four (ABC News/Washington Post, CBS News/YouGov, Monmouth, NPR/PBS/Marist) giving the former vice president low double-digit leads.

So, OK, there’s where we are. Also keeping in mind that the RCP National Average had Hillary Clinton at +6.5 on Trump on Aug. 17, 2016.

Sorry to be that guy, but yes, there is precedent here.

And when you look inside the CNN poll, you can get a sense of how this particular election cycle is playing out closer than you’re expecting it.

It’s actually simple: Biden voters and Trump voters literally live in two different Americas.

Most obvious case in point: only 2 percent of Biden voters trust Trump to handle COVID-19; only 4 percent of Trump voters trust Biden on COVID-19.

This could be the result of COVID-19 having different impacts in different areas: generally speaking, more cases, and more deaths, in urban areas, and states in the Northeast and the Left Coast, which trend Democrat, and less impact in exurbs, rural areas and in general the flyover states, the South, Southwest and Midwest.

The South and Southwest tend to trend Republican, and as we remember from 2016, that election came down to the Midwest, which had been viewed as a Democrat firewall, then went red for Trump, allowing him to win the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote by three points.

What the CNN poll defined as its battleground states – a slate of 15, 10 of which went for Trump in 2016 – is for now trending toss-up again, with Biden enjoying a narrow one-point lead, 49 percent to 48 percent.

Independents are also for now splitting in a way too close for comfort for Dems: with Biden enjoying a 46 percent-to-45 percent lead among those who don’t identify with either party, down from an 11-point lead for Biden among independents in June.

The top-line number gets your attention. It’s the internals that should have you worried.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments