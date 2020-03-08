Inside the Numbers: Louisville got another boost at the line

Virginia sweeps Louisville this year, if not for the intervention of the guys in striped shirts, who gifted the Cards the win in the Yum! Center last month.

Louisville got 24 free-throw attempts in the second half of the 80-73 win back on Feb. 8, which, when you shoot 7-of-19 from the floor, that’s how you can still score 36 points in a half.

Similar BS was going on Saturday as the Cardinals got to the line on each of Virginia’s first four fouls in the second half, shooting 7-of-9 from the stripe in the process, accounting for seven of Louisville’s 11 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

In this stretch, the Cards were 2-of-10 shooting from the floor.

The Jordan Nwora three with 9:56 remaining that got Louisville back to within nine?

Sure, great. Nice.

That Ryan McMahon TikTok bad acting job to scam three free throws is an abomination on a biblical level.

The ACC should be ashamed.

It won’t be.

It pretends that all is well with the ACC Network, and how many people are listening to games on the radio because they still can’t get ACCN?

Louisville: Fading?

The loss has Louisville at 3-4 in its last seven. The win preceding this recent rough patch is the gift from the ACC office.

In this stretch: losses to Florida State and Virginia.

The gift win over Virginia.

Losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Wins over Syracuse, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

These guys aren’t world-beaters, by any stretch.

Makes in bunches

Louisville was 19-of-51 shooting all told.

The Cardinals made 5-of-6 in a 3:24 stretch of the first half.

Then made 6-of-7 in a 4:44 stretch of the second half.

The other 31:52: 8-of-38.

From watching, all they were doing was throwing stuff at the rim, and for two stretches, it went in, and the rest, it clanged.

Reminiscent of the concept of a broken clock being right twice a day.

Fun fact: this team spent two weeks earlier in the season ranked #1.

Good news: Woldetensae made one!

Being facetious here.

Over his last four now, Tomas Woldetensae is now an aggregate 2-of-23 from the floor, with six points.

This from a guy who had averaged 13.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting over his previous eight, in which he had practically carried the offense.

Whatever the cornrows cost, I’m willing to chip in, or just foot the bill, at this stage.

The guys at two: Ugh

The collective line for Woldetensae, Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann, who played a total of 59 minutes at three: five points, 2-of-10 shooting, 1-of-6 from three, two rebounds, two turnovers, two fouls, in 59 aggregate minutes.

Virginia won this game, with this as production at three.

Story by Chris Graham

