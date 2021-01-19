Inside the Numbers: Local hospital census and COVID-19

We’ve reviewed the most recent hospital census numbers reported to HealthData.gov. How are our local hospitals holding up through the recent COVID-19 case surge?

Augusta Health, which serves the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro areas, reported an average daily census for the Jan. 8-14 period of 169.1, 65.5 percent of its 258-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Augusta Health for that period was 38.9.

The average ICU census was 6.9, 49.3 percent of capacity.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg reported an average daily census for the Jan. 8-14 period of 164.9, 62.9 percent of its 262-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara RMH for the period was 56.3.

The average ICU census was 13.3, 41.6 percent of capacity.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Jan. 8-14 period of 111.9, 66.2 percent of its 169-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson for the period was 24.9.

The average ICU census was 11.6, 44.6 percent of capacity.

University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville reported an average daily census for the Jan. 8-14 period of 470.9, 76.7 percent of its 614-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UVA for the period was 62.7.

The average ICU census was 133.4, 74.9 percent of capacity.

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington reported an average daily census for the Jan. 8-14 period of 18.4, 73.6 percent of its 25-bed capacity.

The average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Carilion Stonewall Jackson for the period was 9.9.

HealthData.gov reports that the facility has five dedicated ICU beds, but the update for this week did not report if any were in use.

Story by Chris Graham

