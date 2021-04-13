Inside COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health
Isaac Izzillo, the director of COVID vaccination and education at Augusta Medical Group, joins the show to take us inside the effort at Augusta Health to get the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta County community protected against COVID-19.
Recent COVID-19 vaccination news
- Augusta Health answers FAQs on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. An extremely rare blood clot has been reported as a side effect in six cases.
- Statement from Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula on J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause
“We are closely monitoring the actions by the federal government to pause all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations while it investigates an extremely rare possible side effect.”
- Augusta Health marks COVID-19 community vaccination milestones
Friday marks the full COVID-19 vaccination of 25,000 community members through Augusta Health Vaccination Clinics.
- Central Shenandoah Health District moves to Phase 2 on COVID-19 vaccinations
The Central Shenandoah Health District has expanded COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
- Northam reactivates Adjunct Emergency Workforce to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations
The Adjunct Emergency Workforce gives state employees the opportunity to assist the Commonwealth during declared emergencies.
- Virginia Tech researchers receive grant to study misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers at Virginia Tech are now looking into how social media misinformation influences people’s intention to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Virginia Department of Health announces ASL capabilities for Vaccine Virginia Call Center
The Virginia Department of Health announces a new service for deaf and hard of hearing Virginians who use American Sign Language.