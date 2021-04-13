first bank  

Inside COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 4:07 pm

augusta health covid-19 vaccination clinicIsaac Izzillo, the director of COVID vaccination and education at Augusta Medical Group, joins the show to take us inside the effort at Augusta Health to get the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta County community protected against COVID-19.

