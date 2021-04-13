Inside COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health

Isaac Izzillo, the director of COVID vaccination and education at Augusta Medical Group, joins the show to take us inside the effort at Augusta Health to get the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta County community protected against COVID-19.

