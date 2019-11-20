InMotion Hosting to invest $12.2M to expand offices in Virginia Beach

InMotion Hosting, Inc., a provider of business web hosting services, will invest $12.2 million to expand its presence in the City of Virginia Beach.

The company will purchase and occupy a 61,000-square-foot facility where the majority of its technical support and customer service operations will be conducted. Virginia successfully competed with California and Colorado for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.

“InMotion Hosting has become a global provider of web hosting services for businesses of all sizes, and there is no better location than the City of Virginia Beach to support the company’s continued growth,” said Governor Northam. “Helping small businesses like InMotion Hosting thrive is an important part of our efforts to expand and diversify Virginia’s economy. We thank the company for choosing to invest significant capital and create new jobs in our Commonwealth.”

Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting provides business web hosting services worldwide, with thousands of servers in data centers across the United States. The company is dedicated to technological innovation and helping small-to mid-sized businesses achieve online success. InMotion Hosting currently employs 280 people at its office in Virginia Beach and will double its square footage through the expansion.

“With its density of fiber, competitively priced power, and strategic location, Virginia offers a significant competitive advantage to leading data processing and storage businesses seeking to grow their operations nationwide,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “InMotion Hosting’s decision to expand further strengthens Virginia’s position as a leading data center market in the United States and internationally. We look forward to many more years of partnership between InMotion Hosting and the Commonwealth.”

“InMotion Hosting is honored to have an opportunity to expand our footprint in the City of Virginia Beach,” said InMotion Hosting’s co-founders Sunil Saxena and Todd Robinson. “Over the past 15 years, the greater Virginia Beach region has provided us with extraordinary talent who are dedicated to providing exceptional support and service to our customers worldwide. It is also particularly rewarding to see that the majority of our senior management are comprised of local residents that joined us as entry-level employees, and through their hard work and dedication, are now in high-level leadership positions”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach to secure the project for Virginia and will support InMotion’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our city, and InMotion Hosting is a great example of how the Virginia Beach Economic Development Investment Program recognizes and invests funds in small businesses to help them grow,” said Mayor of the City of Virginia Beach Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “We want to continue to expand our business base and add jobs in emerging technical fields.”

