Injury update: Dak not going on IR, Steelers ‘encouraged’ by outlook for Watt
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott won’t go on injured reserve, with Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones saying Tuesday that the team hopes he will be back on the field within a month.
Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the report after Prescott’s surgery to repair his broken right thumb was more favorable than the initial projection that the QB would be out for 6-8 weeks.
Prescott, who was injured in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay, could be back on the field for the Cowboys’ Oct. 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
“If we thought he wasn’t going to be ready to go until after four games, we would put him on IR. We’re not doing that,” Jones said.
In Pittsburgh, the outlook for star linebacker T.J. Watt is also more positive than it was after Sunday’s 23-20 OT win over Cincinnati, in which Watt suffered an apparent torn pectoral muscle late in regulation.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Watt will miss the Steelers’ Week 2 game against New England, “but I won’t make any commitments beyond that.”
Tomlin wouldn’t rule out Watt going on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.
“We’re not in a hurry to gather information too quickly. We’ll see how his body responds. We’ll get second and third opinions. And at the end of the week, or at some point we’ll do what’s appropriate,” Tomlin said.