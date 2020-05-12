Information sought on missing Augusta Springs man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at his home in Augusta Springs on May 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

David Richard McCutcheon, 46, is 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

McCutcheon may be operating a gray 2005 Saturn Relay with VA registration ULY-7502.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

