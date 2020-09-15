Information for Albemarle County early voting for 2020 elections

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 8:05 pm

Beginning this Friday, and running through Saturday, Oct. 31, registered voters in Albemarle County can vote early in-person in Conference Room A at the 5th Street County Office Building at 1600 5th Street.

Those who vote early in-person must present acceptable ID, get checked in on electronic pollbooks, receive a ballot, mark ballot in a private booth, and then insert it into a DS200 ballot scanning machine.

Curbside voting will also be available.

Dates and times for early in-person voting are as follows:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

