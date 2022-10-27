Virginia: Individual income tax filing extension deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1

If you filed for an extension on your taxes for 2021 in Virginia, the extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Craig Burns, tax commissioner.

It takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return, Burns said.

To be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the Nov. 1 extension deadline, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Tips from Virginia Tax

If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.

If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund.

You can also check the status of your refund by calling (804) 367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

If you have questions about your return and need more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at (804) 367.8031.