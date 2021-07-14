Incoming UVA golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Incoming Virginia first-year men’s golfer Deven Patel qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur on Tuesday at the Capital City Club-Crabapple Course in Milton, Ga.

Patel shot 9-under 131 to finish as the runner-up at the site that had five qualifying positions.

Patel was the runner-up at the Georgia Class 6A state championship in 2021, helping his Johns Creek High School team to its fifth consecutive state title. He was the runner-up at the American Junior Golf Association’s Jones Cup Junior Invitational in 2020 and had five top-20 AJGA finishes in 2021. When he signed his letter of intent with UVA last November he figured as the No. 26 player in Golfweek’s junior rankings.

The 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Aug. 9-15.