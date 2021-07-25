Incoming UVA freshman Emma Weyant wins silver medal in 400IM at Tokyo Olympics

Incoming University of Virginia freshman Emma Weyant won the silver medal in the 400 individual medal on Sunday morning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Weyant swam a person best time of 4:32.76. Her silver medal performance was the highest individual finish by a Cavalier swimmer in Olympic history.

Japan’s Yui Ohashi took the gold with a time of 4:32.08 while USA’s Hali Flickinger joined Weyant on the podium by earning the bronze medal with a time of 4:34.90.

“Honestly, this is like crazier than anything I could have dreamed of,” Weyant said after her race. “I’m just so happy to be here to race the best in the world. It is so much fun.”

Weyant, who had the best time (4:33.55) during Saturday’s heats, will be a first-year at Virginia this fall. She deferred her enrollment until the fall semester of 2021 in order to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.