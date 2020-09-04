Inaugural Hillcats Wood Bat Classic set for Labor Day weekend

The Lynchburg Hillcats will host the inaugural Hillcats Wood Bat Classic featuring 18 travel teams from across the Mid-Atlantic beginning on Friday.

Games will take place at Bank of the James Stadium, Liberty University’s Baseball Stadium, and Liberty Christian Academy’s Baseball Field.

Tickets will be sold at each respective location for $10 per day and are valid for access into all stadiums each day.

“We are excited to bring high level travel baseball to Lynchburg,” said Hillcats President Chris Jones. “This will be a fun event for our community that will become an annual experience.”

Concessions will be open for fans to enjoy while watching games at the Bank of the James Stadium.

A limited menu will be available at Liberty Christian Academy as well.

The championship game will be held at Bank of the James Stadium on Monday at 2:30 pm.

Results will be posted to lynchburg-hillcats.com.

