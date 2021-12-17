In Memory: Robert Kline Huffman III

Published Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 3:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Robert Kline Huffman III passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Augusta Health Center.

He was born Nov. 7, 1953 in Staunton, Va., the son of the late Loretta Michael Huffman and the late Robert Kline Huffman, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda K. Huffman, a sister, Bobbie Jean (Huffman) Frindt, a special aunt and uncle, Paul and Betty Patterson, a special aunt, Ruth (Huffman) Layman, and his stepmother, Mary Sue Huffman.

After graduating from Riverheads High School in 1972, Robbie graduated from Bridgewater College in 1976 with a degree in education. He began his teaching career at New Hope Elementary School and then continued teaching math at the newly opened Stewart Middle School. Many of his former students still recall his quirky songs that helped them understand the subject of math. Robbie coached a range of sports at Fort Defiance High School over the years, but most probably remember him best as a successful girl’s volleyball and softball coach. He is a member of the Virginia High School League and Fort Defiance Halls of Fame for his accomplishments on the field and courts as a coach.

After leaving education, Robbie maintained his rental properties and enjoyed dabbling in the car business. He loved going to the car auctions with his father searching for the next car that, “was such a good steal, we just had to buy it.”

Robbie is survived by two children, four grandchildren, six siblings, two uncles and an aunt, a stepdaughter, two step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Children and grandchildren include a daughter, Katie (Huffman) Rawlings of Ruckersville, wife of Mike Rawlings and mother of William Howe, James Atkins, and Grantley Ballew Rawlings and a son, Robert Wesley Huffman of Washington D.C., husband of Stephanie (Sautter) Huffman and father to Rebecca Mary Huffman. Siblings and other family include Daniel “Danny” Myers, and wife, Emilie; Randall “Randy” Huffman, and wife, Erica; Sueanna Orebaugh, and husband, Rick; Mary Charles Huffman, Tina Huffman, and Sandy Myers; a special uncle and aunt, Jack and Carole Michael; a special uncle, Cecil Layman; stepdaughter Claudia Marrs, husband of Jake Marrs, and mother of Cory Bowden (Bobbi) and Kadin E. Marrs.

Robbie also shared a special bond with cousins, Kathy Gardner and her husband, Bernie, and Karen Anthony. There are too many to list, but he loved all of his nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends very much and was quite proud of all of them.

Robbie was very proud of his coaching accomplishments and championships at Fort Defiance High School. He was extremely proud of all of his “girls” and all they accomplished not only on the court, but in life as well. He was very proud to go back to Fort for the forty years of volleyball celebration. He loved to hear about a former player becoming a head coach themselves. He thought that was “pretty cool.” His accomplishments in volleyball touched not only Fort Defiance, but the Shenandoah Valley as well. It is not hyperbole to say that Robbie Huffman elevated the game of volleyball for the entire valley. He ran a volleyball camp at Mary Baldwin College for several years with nothing but former players as counselors, and coaches from across the state would bring their whole team and ask to just stay, watch, and learn from him. (Funny note, all players welcome, but only coaches allowed from outside districts) However, likely his proudest times were the years he was able to babysit his three grandsons while his daughter worked. All three boys know, “left side, left hand,” so that was a pretty big accomplishment to him.

A memorial service will be held at Mint Spring United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Ward officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church social hall. Burial will be private. The family asks that please, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the charity of your choice. Katie and Wes’s charity of choice is Mint Spring United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 14, Mint Spring, VA, 22963. Masks and social distancing practices are required inside the church.

Related



