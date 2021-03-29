Improving project management in the world of remote working

For the remote workers of the world, project management’s mere utterance might be enough to instill thoughts of apprehension and conjure up visions of logistical nightmares.

Headline horror stories of failed zoom meetings can provide a benchmark of how not to conduct business. While they might offer a source of fleeting entertainment, it is one such situation that the modern worker may dearly wish to avoid.

Thankfully, many fantastic tools and techniques can help with the task of project management. From the small in-house undertaking to the multi-department mega assignment, here are some tips on improving project logistics and remotely managing your team with ease.

Tracking charts

It can be easy to lose sight of your goals when managing a project of any description, particularly when there are so many details to keep an eye on.

This is where tracking charts can be invaluable, as they can let you effectively visualize these details from start to finish.

You may wish to consider utilizing the superb Gantt Chart, a great piece of software that can help you stay on track, manage your time effectively and organize your team’s roles.

Leadership development

Developing your own leadership skills is an essential part of your professional journey. Many of the best skills are transferrable and applicable in a range of different fields, such as communication prowess, decision-making ability, and time-management.

Striving to learn new ways to approach situations can be crucial for a managerial position, which is why taking advantage of online learning opportunities might be able to help you in both the short and long-term.

By testing yourself using leadership questionnaires, you might be able to start learning alongside your regular position at a time that best suits your needs.

Improving meeting functionality

It is not uncommon for a meeting to be regularly disrupted by background noise, a factor that can make collaboration on team projects an incredibly strenuous affair.

Sometimes, distractions are inevitable when working from home, so effectively managing them with an online tool such as Krisp can help to reduce the chance of the whole meeting being thrown off balance.

If you feel as though distractions in the home are making it impossible to conduct any meetings online, it can ultimately lead to frustration and disillusionment. It might be worth attempting to cut down on the number of meetings in general, as there is evidence to suggest this is more productive from a business point of view.

Remote workers everywhere are in similar positions, which is worth thinking about the next time the distractions begin to feel overwhelming. By promoting openness and transparency and the ability to share thoughts on the matter among your team members, you may start to develop a sense of togetherness, perhaps delivering you from potential frustration.

Stay in the loop

Ensuring that you stay up to date with your team’s progress is vital to the success of the project as a whole.

By checking in using an instant messaging service every now and then, you may also be able to give a sense of autonomy back to your team without having to check up with a video call consistently.

