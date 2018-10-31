Impact of ‘Ball Hawk’ extends beyond athletics

When your life revolves around the public then you know there is nothing you can do before it’s all out there. Ahmad Hawkins, aka “The Ball Hawk,” has learned to use his celebrity status to do good in his community. If you are into sports betting with https://th.betway88.com/, you would know just how important Hawkins is when it comes to athletics.

The Ball Hawk You Would Be Proud Of

Most people know him as the guy who hosts “The Walkthrough.” He gets to interview UVA football players, coaches and alumni, which is then posted on his social media pages or VirginiaSports.com.

However, if you belong to Generation X then you can remember the “Ball Hawk” back in his glory days. This was when he used to play for the University of Virginia Football. Although he is currently retired this has not stopped him from continuing his love for football.

However, in this article, we are not going to focus on his football life and career. What does Ahmad Hawkins do behind the public eye?

All About Ahmed Hawkins That You Didn’t Know About

Ahmed Hawkins most important work is not in front of microphones or cameras but at the Lugo-McGinness Academy on 11th Street in Charlottesville. This school is different from your typical average school. Lugo-McGinness Academy is an alternative school for kids who are at risk. It is an alternative public school. This means a lot of the students are enrolled in this school after struggling in traditional larger schools.

About His School and College Life

Hawkins decided to partake in the school because he felt he could associate to what the kids were facing. Most of the kids come from struggling families or single parent homes. Thus they get enrolled to the school to get someone on one attention.

Hawkins is in his fourth year as a behavior intervention specialist. He deals with about 25 students who are currently in grade 9-12.

He uses his past experiences in his life as a unique approach which he can interact with the kids. According to Hawkins, his trouble years were back at middle and elementary school. He used to steal and fight because he was facing the struggles of being raised by a single parent.

Most of his teachers used to think he would become nothing. Well, except for his grade five teachers who challenged him to become a better person.

About His Struggles

Although he resented his teacher, he did not know that he would be the one to make a 47-yard touchdown at Lane Stadium in 1998. This was one of the most nostalgic Cavalier comebacks.

Hawkins has dedicated the win to his kids. He understands their struggles and as a father of two kids a 12-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, he goes out for them.

What Does He Believe In?

Hawkins is committed to making a difference in his community. The youth are part of him and he is doing something to ensure that they become people with a positive mindset.

