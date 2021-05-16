Imagine Your Story with the Augusta County Library this summer

The Augusta County Library is excited to announce its 2021 Summer Reading Program, featuring the theme “Imagine Your Story.”

Starting June 1 and running through July 31, library patrons can pick up and fill out BINGO activity sheets with one for children, one for teens, and one for adults. BINGO sheets will be available both in person and online.

Children and teens may bring their sheets to an ACL location every week in June and July for a stamp and a new prize.

All weekly progress will be rewarded, so children and teens are not required to complete a full BINGO row to receive their stamps and prizes.

Note that prizes do not carry over from week to week, and only one will be awarded each week.

Adults will receive one prize for two completed BINGO rows (vertically, horizontally, or diagonally). Prizes must be picked up in person by July 31.

Summer Reading Program activities will also include Take & Make kits, as well as a variety of outdoor programs (weather permitting). Visit the library’s website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org for more information, dates, times, and locations, all coming soon!

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or ask@augustacountylibrary.org. More information about the library may be found at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

