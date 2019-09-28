I’m probably a moron, but I’ve got UVA Football winning at Notre Dame

I’m not seeing anybody – anybody! – willing to put their ass on the line to make the call for a UVA upset at Notre Dame.

I admit to being an idiot for thinking this, but … I wouldn’t even consider it an upset.

This UVA team is good, and I’m not sold on Notre Dame, whose claim to fame right now is a one-score loss at #3 Georgia last week.

Yeah, sure, we should all be duly impressed, but … one game, and it was a loss.

Notre Dame enters tomorrow’s game with a set of extra-tight sphincters.

The Irish has been jonesing to get back into the College Football Playoff since the waning hours of the beatdown loss to Clemson in the CFP semis back in late December.

A loss tomorrow: and they’re done.

Virginia, nobody was thinking they’d be 4-0 going into this one.

Except … me.

Well, the kids who wear the orange and blue.

I remember talking to Bryce Perkins at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. He talked openly about how the players didn’t look at any game on their upcoming schedule as one that they didn’t expect to win.

Silly me, back then, all I could think to ask about was, do you think you can win the ACC Coastal?

The kids had bigger aspirations.

They didn’t work all spring and summer to go 9-3 and lose to Clemson in Charlotte.

A win Saturday in front of Touchdown Jesus, and Virginia is a legit CFP contender.

Breaking down the X’s and O’s, I see it happening.

Notre Dame is nothing special defensively, and was vulnerable against Louisville when it gashed the Irish for 258 yards on the ground, because the Golden Domers couldn’t figure out Jawon Pass in the read-option.

Apologies to Jawon Pass, but Jawon Pass ain’t Bryce Perkins.

The Notre Dame D has all of four sacks this season. They get gashed against the run.

The secondary has nice numbers, but most of that is from their wins over Louisville and New Mexico. Jake Fromm had a nice game against Dame, and was rarely under pressure.

On the other side, you’ve got a Notre Dame offense that doesn’t seem committed to the run, a Virginia front that is giving up 75 yards a game and 2.2 yards per attempt to opponents on the ground, and leads the nation with 20 sacks.

Bryce Hall matches up with Notre Dame’s leading receiver, Chase Claypool, keeps him under wraps, and then the focus turns to big tight end Cole Kmet.

Bracket Kmet, because you don’t have to fear the Notre Dame run game, and the Irish don’t get much going on offense.

The lack of pressure on Perkins gives Virginia the chance to open things up when it has the ball.

The ‘Hoos are 11-point ‘dogs.

I’ll take UVA, 24-13.

Column by Chris Graham