I’m officially old now: Sign me up for AARP

Chris Graham
chris graham espnBad news for me: I turn 50 today. The 50 part isn’t the bad news. The bad news is that it feels like now that I’m 50, maybe I should start growing up.

For starters, by figuring out what I want to be when I, you know, grow up.

I mean, this writing thing is going OK and all, but seriously, that’s not the kind of thing a grown man does to make a living.

And then, sports. I spend way too much time thinking about and worrying about sports teams and players and whether or not they win this game or that game.

A lot of wasted time, there.

I’m going to grow a beard. Yeah, yeah, famous last words. I’ve tried numerous times, and always give up when it gets out to, I dunno, four days, because it itches.

I’m at the four-day mark now. It’s coming in, and it hurts for me to say this, a bit gray.

A gray beard will make me look distinguished.

It won’t actually make me distinguished in any appreciable way, but looking the part is a big start.

I think I’ll keep sleeping with a teddy bear. Nobody has to know about that.

And I think I’ll keep the Vans. I’ll wear the black Vans when I’m trying to look more respectable.

And my niece likes it when I talk like Scooby Doo, so I’ll keep in practice so I can still do that on command.

Speaking of doing things on command, I have to keep the being able to say “burp!” when I burp little oddity.

OK, I don’t think it’s so odd. They call them “burps” for a reason.

I think it’s odd that nobody else actually says “burp!” when they burp.

The more I think about it, I’m nowhere near being ready to do this growing up thing.

Which makes this turning 50 thing feel, I dunno.

I don’t feel 50.

My parents were already grandparents three times over by the time they were 50.

I have … six dogs.

They’re all cute, but beware, the really cute one thinks he’s a piranha.

My mother-in-law called me today to tell me that 50 just means I’m halfway there, but honestly, I don’t want to live to be 100.

I’ve met 100-year-olds. I had a great-grandmother who lived to be 102. She didn’t look good.

Universe-willing, I live to, like, 87, healthy as a horse, still writing like I’m running out of time, surrounded by dogs, my doting wife, and then, I dunno, we leave with the dolphins for dinner at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe.

Anyway, I’m officially old now. Sign me up for AARP.


Chris Graham, the editor of The Augusta Free Press, is an award-winning journalist and editor, and author and co-author of seven books, including Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. A 1994 UVA alum, Chris is also a sports broadcaster on ESPN3 and ESPN+ broadcasts of baseball, basketball, football and soccer.