Illinois man pleads guilty on criminal sexual activity with minor charge

A Cahokia, Ill., man pleaded guilty Thursday to transporting a minor from Virginia to South Dakota with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, David Kyle Skaggs, 33, an over-the-road tractor-trailer operator, started communicating on Facebook with a 15-year-old boy in Lee County in 2015. Over the course of several months, Skaggs and the boy, “AA,” developed a friendly relationship, and Skaggs became acquainted with AA’s family, including AA’s younger sister, victim “KL,” who was 13 years old.

In August 2015, Skaggs took AA and KL on a long-distance trip in his tractor-trailer. Skaggs picked up AA and KL in Lee County and drove them to South Dakota. After stopping at a truck stop in South Dakota, Skaggs bought the two minors alcohol, and they all drank while sitting in the truck. After AA was asleep, Skaggs had sexual intercourse with KL in the sleeper portion of Skaggs’ truck. KL later gave birth to Skaggs’s child.

Skaggs is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30, and faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.