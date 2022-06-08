‘I’ll have a Brennan Armstrong and a Diet Coke’: UVA QB announces NIL deal

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong will soon have a celebrity McDonald’s meal at locations in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley.

Cavalier Futures announced a sponsorship deal between Armstrong and local McDonald’s franchises owned and operated by the Waynesboro-based RAHE Inc.

“I am really grateful for this sponsorship opportunity. I am especially looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House this year,” said Armstrong, a two-year starter at Virginia who passed for a school-record 4,449 yards in 2021.

“It was important to me to incorporate community engagement into my first major NIL deal,” Armstrong said.

Money terms were not disclosed.

“We were very intentional in how we went about this first NIL opportunity,” RAHE Inc. owner-operator Rick Hendricks said. “We wanted to create an experience that would benefit the athlete and be fun for UVA fans. As a lifetime UVA football fan myself, it’s really exciting to partner with Brennan, and we’re looking forward to working with him throughout the upcoming year.”

RAHE Inc. had announced an NIL partnership with Cavalier Futures, a Virginia non-stock corporation providing an inclusive marketplace for UVA student-athletes to capitalize on their NIL, back in March.

The deal with Armstrong includes social media promotion and a celebrity meal similar to the Travis Scott “Cactus Jack Meal” released in 2020.

The specifics of the combo are still to be determined, but will be available later this year in participating Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley locations.

Armstrong will also establish a relationship with Charlottesville’s Ronald McDonald House and its residents through multiple visits and family outreach.

“This sponsorship illustrates perfectly what Cav Futures is all about. It goes beyond paid promotion to incorporate both professional mentorship and community service. It will serve as a model for future opportunities coordinated with RAHE, regional McDonald’s franchises, and UVA student-athletes,” said Lo Davis, executive director of Cavalier Futures.

Story by Chris Graham

