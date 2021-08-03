igaming.news launches new media pack

Published Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, 5:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

igaming.news, an industry-leading publisher of international gambling news, has launched its new Media Pack, having revised its list of PR and content services for the igaming industry.

The Media Pack, which provides details of the various ways businesses can feature in the publication, outlines marketing solutions for gambling affiliates, operators and suppliers, with competitive options available for startups through to established brands.

The publication’s solutions include:

Homepage Takeover: This allows advertisers to enjoy prime placement on the most-visited page of the popular site; the homepage.

Homepage Leaderboard: By investing in a homepage leaderboard advert, advertisers can gain increased levels of exposure and traffic through to their website. This clickable banner advert is placed between the site’s ‘Top Stories’ and can be in either standard or animated format.

Category Sponsorship: Sponsoring a igaming.news category allows businesses to sponsor a specific ‘sector’, being associated with a certain news category. Options include sponsoring the Sportsbook, Casino, Tech, Crypto and Gambling Law

Featured Advertorials: Have a big story you want to promote? By having a Featured Advertorial on igaming.news, brands can enjoy high levels of brand exposure, being one of the first stories readers are signposted to when visiting the site.

Newsletter Sponsorship: Thenews media pack also details prices for sponsoring the igaming.news Weekly Newsletter which is distributed to thousands of industry decision-makers.

As well as these individual products, igaming.news has also launched a series of ‘subscriptions’. These are packages that encompass a range of monthly solutions and activities on the site. Below is an overview of what each subscription entails.

Starter: $275 per month

1x press release

Business Directory Listing

Premium: $550 per month

2 x press releases

Gold Business Directory listing

2x social media feature post

Branded Company Page

1x Newsletter Sponsorship

1x week of Sector Sponsorship

Ultimate: $950 per month

5x press releases

Platinum Business Directory Listing

5x social media features

Branded Company Page

Homepage Rotating Banner

1x week Homepage Takeover

Unlimited Job Listings

4x Newsletter Sponsorships

Abigail Moses, Editor of igaming.news, says: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest Media Pack along with our new advertising products. Having received such great feedback in our first 2 years in business, we have identified the best ways to maximize exposure, ensuring our advertisers and partners are strategically marketing their products and services directly to their target market via igaming.news. Our readership has grown substantially over the past 12 months, as has our subscriber numbers, meaning we can offer advertisers more than ever before. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our current advertisers and readers.”

To discuss your marketing strategy and to explore the media opportunities available via igaming.news, Abigail can be reached by email at abi@igaming.news

About igaming.news

igaming.news was launched in 2019 by a group of igaming industry veterans. While one of the newer online news sites in the industry, igaming news has fast become the go-to source for betting news, casino news and updates from the world of igaming. Featuring up-to-the-minute news coverage as well as interviews, industry insights and business directories, igaming.news is now recognized as one of the most powerful and trusted sources of igaming news.