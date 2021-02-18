If you want to see the ACC Tournament this year, TV is going to be the way to go

It’s almost not news to report that the ACC is saying today that no public tickets will be made available for the 2021 men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments.

Admission to each game of the events will be limited to family and guests of team personnel.

The restriction is due to current guidelines in place in North Carolina. The tournaments are being held in the Greensboro Coliseum – the women’s tournament from March 3-7, the men’s tournament from March 9-13.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament first round (Wednesday), second round (Thursday) and quarterfinal (Friday) games will be broadcast on the Regional Sports Networks.

The semifinals will air on ACC Network and the championship game will be televised on ESPN2.

All men’s tournament games will air on either ACC Network or ESPN/ESPN2.

Per a release from the ACC, should local and state guidelines change, the league would take those under consideration.

They’re not going to change in the next couple of weeks.

That’s not a prediction; that’s a spoiler.

