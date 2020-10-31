If you haven’t dropped your absentee ballot in the mail: Walk it in

Many Virginians applied for an absentee ballot after the official deadline, and now need to vote early, either in person or on Election Day.

The League of Women Voters of Virginia is joining with the Virginia Civic Engagement Table and the Advancement Project in a last-minute effort to highlight this important early voting information.

The key message: if you requested a mail-in ballot, and haven’t dropped it in the mail yet, it’s time to walk it to your nearest polling place, registrar or drop box.

“With only four days until the Election Day deadline, mail is no longer a reliable option,” said Irene Shin, executive director of Virginia Civic Engagement Table. “Every registrar’s office has a ballot box, and on Election Day, your polling place will have one, too. Make sure your voice is heard and deliver your ballot directly. Your vote matters, and it’s important to go the extra mile to make sure it’s counted.”

“We are recommending voters walk absentee ballots to their nearest polling place, registrar, or drop box as soon as possible,” said Sabrina Khan, deputy director of power and democracy at Advancement Project National Office. “That way, you can be 100 percent sure that their ballots count. It would be a shame to have something as minor as a mail issue prevent Virginians from exercising their fundamental right to vote in this critical election.”

League of Women Voters members will be emailing, texting, and calling more than 5,400 voters who missed the absentee ballot application deadline, to provide information on early in-person voting, and on how to find their polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.

“There have been so many changes to election laws this year, plus the challenge of COVID 19, it is no wonder some voters are confused,” said Deb Wake, president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia, who suggests that voters check the League’s nonpartisan website, Vote411.org before voting.

On Election Day, any voter witnessing or experiencing election problems or intimidation, should email Virginia’s election security team at info@lwv-va.org.

Staff and volunteers will be constantly monitoring as long as people are in line to vote.

