IBEW locals endorse Del. Jay Jones for attorney general

Published Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, 9:22 am

The Virginia Association of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local unions have endorsed Norfolk Del. Jay Jones for attorney general.

“Jay is a champion of labor, and a proven ally to working families and union members,” IBEW President Jeffrey Rowe said. “He will stand with workers, not big corporate donors, on key issues like repealing right to work, raising the minimum wage, and worker misclassification. The Virginia Association of the IBEW looks forward to standing side by side with him all the way to victory this November.

“Our state has come so far in the past few years regarding workers’ rights and civil justice, and we trust Jay Jones to lead us further down that path than we are today,” Rowe said. “Jay knows that talk is cheap, and Union members will know that Jay Jones is the candidate who is willing to walk the walk and stand up for them and against worker exploitation. Jay Jones will make sure the attorney general’s office does everything it can to strengthen our unions and lift up working families across our entire state. The time is right for a change, and the time is right for Jay Jones.”

“I have proudly stood with Labor my entire life, and I am honored to have IBEW support our campaign,” said Jones, who is challenging two-term Attorney General Mark Herring for the Democratic Party nomination. “IBEW represents thousands of workers across the Commonwealth who toil day in and day out and make up the backbone of our workforce. I look forward to working alongside them to strengthen worker protections as attorney general and guarantee that Labor remains a path to prosperity in Virginia. Make no mistake – we will always prioritize workers as attorney general, not just when it’s election season.”

