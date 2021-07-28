‘I Love the 90’s,’ Beach Boys, Jimmie Allen highlight FredNats Concert Series

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced the official lineup for the 2021 FredNats Concert Series. The FredNats and their event programming partner, Oak View Group, will welcome five acts between Aug. 20 and Oct. 16.

Fredericksburg residents have long awaited the return of a summer concert series to the region. The new FredNats Concert Series will accommodate over 5,600 fans with seating options in luxury suites, stadium seats, and seating on the field.

Tickets for each concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30 at 10:00am at FredNatsConcerts.com. Tickets for some shows in the 2021 FredNats Concert Series will start as low as just $20.

The 2021 FredNats Concert Series will kick off with two-time Platinum country artist Jimmie Allen best known for his hit song “Best Shot” on Friday, Aug. 20.

The “I Love the 90’s” tour group featuring iconic artists Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Kid N Play and Young MC will perform on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Beach Boys will perform at FredNats Ballpark on Sunday, Sept. 26. This will be the third time that the Beach Boys have performed in Fredericksburg in recent years, making them a local fan favorite.

Grammy Award Nominated country group Eli Young Band, best known for hit songs like “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” will perform on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The 2021 FredNats Concert Series will close with “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” classic rock group Blue Oyster Cult on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“Fredericksburg is ready to take the next step to have amazing concerts in this amazing venue,” said FredNats General Manager Nick Hall. “With the acts coming in this season, Fredericksburg will be on the map as an entertainment hub for our region for many years to come.”

For more information on the 2021 FredNats Concert Series lineup, ticket prices, seating, and more, visit www.frednatsconcerts.com.