I-81 southbound left lane closure in Rockbridge County for sinkhole repairs

Published Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, 9:44 am

A sinkhole located in the median of Interstate 81 southbound in Rockbridge County at mile marker 203.5 will be repaired on Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m.

The I-81 southbound left lane will be closed from mile markers 204.5 to 202.5 to allow repair equipment to operate in the work zone.

This location is between exit 205 in the Raphine area and exit 200 near Fairfield.

Work will continue through the night. The left lane will reopen when the work is complete.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

The sinkhole was discovered in fall 2020 during routine maintenance work. VDOT crews have been monitoring the hole until repairs could be made.

All work is weather permitting.

