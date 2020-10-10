I-81 Exit 175 northbound on-ramp to close from afternoon to overnight Oct. 12-13

The Interstate 81 exit 175 northbound on-ramp will close from 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 until approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. This location is in the Natural Bridge area of Rockbridge County.

Crews will be performing guardrail work and installing new pavement striping.

Travelers who wish to use the northbound on-ramp will be directed to Route 11 northbound to I-81 exit 180 using the northbound on-ramp at this interchange.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

