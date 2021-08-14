I-64 paving begins Monday in Louisa County

Starting Monday night, a contractor working for the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin paving westbound Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

The milling and paving work will take place between the Route 627 (Zion Road) bridge over I-64 at mile marker 135, west of Zion Crossroads, to the Albemarle County line at mile marker 131.

Motorists should expect nightly westbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for about the next two weeks.

Roads scheduled for paving in the Culpeper District can be viewed online. For more information about VDOT’s paving program or to ask questions about resurfacing in your neighborhood, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).