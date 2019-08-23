I-64 east bridge work continues this weekend

The bridge rehabilitation project on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 121 in Charlottesville will continue this weekend.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, I-64 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20. The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed. The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

VDOT contractor Curtis Contracting, Inc. of West Point will perform a hydro demolition of the bridge deck and apply a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 20 while the hydro demolition is in progress.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor will also perform maintenance work on the westbound I-64 bridge over Route 20 and eastbound I-64 over Route 29. Construction on all three bridges will be complete by May 2020. All lane closures will be announced. Visit the project web page for more information: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp

