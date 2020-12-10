Hyland scores 30 to key VCU to 95-59 win over North Carolina A&T

VCU sophomore guard Bones Hyland exploded for a career-high 30 points to spark a 95-59 rout of North Carolina A&T Wednesday at the Siegel Center.

Hyland poured 22 of his 30 in the second half and buried 7-of-12 from beyond three-point arc, connecting on his final six three-point attempts to finish the game as VCU pulled away.

Freshman guard Ace Baldwin recorded a season-high 10 points, as well as team-highs of five assists and four steals.

VCU (4-2) led from wire-to-wire, and Ward slammed home an alley-oop dunk to kick off a 9-0 run to send the Rams into the locker room at halftime with a 47-26 advantage

The Rams shot 63 percent (35-of-56) from the field in the win, including 11-of-24 from three-point range.

VCU will host rival Old Dominion on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Siegel Center. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network

