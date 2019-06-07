Hygge Crafts grand opening set for Monday, June 10

A new concept in crafting, Hygge Crafts, is coming to 14 Byers Street in The Wharf in Downtown Staunton.

Hygge is a Danish word, pronounced hew-guh is the quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture).

For Hygge Crafts, which is marking its grand opening on Monday, June 10, this idea will be translated into a cooperative craft environment where friends can combine the cozy comforts of home with the joy of sharing creativity with friends and family.

Classes will include hands-on, instructor-led craft project instruction or self-guided and open crafting options, as well as special event curation. They will also offer a monthly membership, supplies and workspace for self-guided crafters.

The owner, Melanie Rhodes, envisions a cooperative crafting space for people that don’t have a workspace at home, where you can come and create in a warm and inviting atmosphere that provides the tools needed.

The idea takes the new cooperative workspace to a new level and focuses on the needs of crafters and artisans.

Rhodes is Staunton resident transplanted from Hampton Roads after retiring from 22 years of military service in 2014. Her husband, Brian, is a Staunton native and works as an independent contractor with Bruce Elder at Bruce A. Elder Antique and Classic Automobiles in Downtown Staunton.

“Hygge is all about being in the moment, feeling completely relaxed and centered, letting go of the hectic world around you, either alone or with loved ones,” Rhodes said. “Hygge Crafts will offer classes, where you’ll leave with a finished project or host craft gatherings for groups.”

