Husselbaugh cecomes Bridgewater’s first men’s lacrosse All-American

Eric Husselbaugh is Bridgewater’s first-ever men’s lacrosse All-American selection after earning honorable mention honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) on Thursday.

The USILA All-American Team is an honor given annually to the best American men’s college lacrosse players at their respective positions by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. The first USILA All-Americans were named in 1922.

Husselbaugh was a second team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection at attack as a sophomore, but the first team featured three other players who also made the USILA All-American list.

With 87 points on 54 goals and 33 assists, Husselbaugh led the ODAC in scoring. All three numbers are new school single season records. He also added 40 ground balls.

Husselbaugh scored 15 goals and racked up 21 points in a 4-0 start for the Eagles, as BC opened with wins over Averett, Birmingham-Southern, SUNY-Delhi and Wilkes.

He was named to the USILA National Team of the Week after recording nine points in consecutive conference victories vs. Shenandoah and Virginia Wesleyan, Bridgewater’s two closest competitors for the ODAC’s final playoff spot. He followed that with four goals and two assists in another imporant league win at Guilford.

Husselbaugh then scored the game-winner in the program’s best win to date- tallying on a crease dive with 21 seconds remaining in BC’s 14-13 victory over Hampden-Sydney. He finished with a hat trick in that game, and added four points in an ODAC quarterfinal matchup against the Tigers.

In their seventh year of varsity competition, the Eagles finished with new program best records overall (13-5) and in conference (6-4), qualifying for the ODAC postseason for the second straight time.

