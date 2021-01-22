Hurst, Nophlin, Cranwell back Terry McAuliffe for governor

Del. Chris Hurst, former House Majority Leader C. Richard “Dickie” Cranwell, Montgomery County Supervisor Mary Biggs, and Bristol community leader Rev. Jackie Nophlin are endorsing Terry McAuliffe for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

To learn more about the McAuliffe campaign, visit www.TerryMcAuliffe.com.

“Southwest Virginia is at a major crossroads. We need a leader as governor who will boldly assist the growth of the New River Valley; someone who can hit the ground running on day one to help rebuild Virginia,” said Hurst, who represents Montgomery County, Giles County and Pulaski County and the City of Radford in the House of Delegates.

“Looking forward, I care about the future and there is no question in my mind that Terry is the best choice to lead us as governor into brighter days ahead,” Hurst said.

“As a survivor of domestic gun violence, I have personally experienced the horrors of gun violence in our Commonwealth. I know we need a bold leader like Terry who will take action to keep our communities and families safe,” Nophlin said. “As Virginia’s 72nd governor, Terry passed some of the first meaningful gun safety laws in decades, including a domestic violence law that was one of the toughest in the nation. Terry’s bold plan builds on his success and will help keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers. I have faith that he will be an outstanding governor.”

“Terry McAuliffe has a long track record of delivering results for Virginians and that is exactly the experience, record, and bold vision we will need in our next governor as we build the post-COVID economy,” Cranwell said. “I know Terry will be able to do it because I have already seen him do it. As our 72nd governor, Terry inherited a massive deficit as Virginia recovered from the Great Recession and was hit hard by sequestration, yet he created 200,000 new jobs and turo-boosted our economy. We need Terry’s big, bold ideas to make Virginia the leader of the post-COVID economic recovery.”

“As a former teacher of 41 years and a resident in rural Virginia, I know education is going to be one of the critical issues facing the next governor. The impacts this pandemic has had on our students will be affecting us in rural communities for years to come. We need a governor who is ready to act big and be bold when it comes to our education system,” Biggs said. “I’m supporting Terry McAuliffe because he has the bold vision to reimagine our Commonwealth’s education system and make sure it is better than ever before. He will make the biggest investment in education in our history, and Terry will make sure rural schools are included.”

“I’m honored to have the support of these leaders from Southwest Virginia. Our Commonwealth is sadly all too familiar with the reality of gun violence. While we have made great strides to protect lives in recent years, now is the time to boldly confront and end this epidemic once and for all,” McAuliffe said. “I have never been afraid to stand up to the NRA, and that won’t change now. As governor, I will work tirelessly to eliminate weapons of war from our streets, keep guns out of the hands of hate crime perpetrators and domestic abusers, and keep our communities safe.”

