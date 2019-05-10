Hunter, Jerome, Guy earn NBA Draft Combine invites

UVA Basketball will be represented at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine by a trio of players who were instrumental in the program’s run to a national championship.

De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy each received invites to the combine, which will feature five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17.

ESPN 2 will provide coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Mamadi Diakite is among a group of players who can play their way in to an invite through the G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport.

Diakite has left open the possibility of returning to school pending the evaluations from NBA scouts and front offices.

Hunter, Jerome and Guy have all indicated that they plan to remain in the draft.

Hunter is a projected lottery pick. Jerome has been projected to be selected in the mid to late first round.

Guy is showing up in mock drafts as a mid-second round selection.

Other players of note named to the NBA Draft Combine list

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)

Barrett, RJ (Duke)

Reddish, Cam (Duke)

Williamson, Zion (Duke)

Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)

Little, Nassir (North Carolina)

White, Coby (North Carolina)

Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)

Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)

Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)

Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)

Bowman, Ky (Boston College)

Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)

Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)

Other players of note named to the G League Elite Camp list

Marial Shayok (Iowa State)

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech)

Javin DeLaurier (Duke)

Luke Maye (North Carolina)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse)

Oshae Brissett (Syracuse)

Bryce Brown (Auburn)

Jared Harper (Auburn)

Terance Mann (Florida State)

Ethan Happ (Wisconsin)

Dewan Hernandez (Miami)

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google