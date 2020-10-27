Hungry for Music hosts free outdoor concert, art installation dedication

Hungry for Music invites you to an outdoor art installation dedication event, with live musical performances by the New River JAM Band and bluegrass performer Jim Lloyd, on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The 3-6 p.m. event will take place outside of Hungry for Music’s headquarters at 250 Conicville Road in Mount Jackson.

Hungry for Music collects thousands of used instruments, restores them, and gives them to kids in need throughout the U.S. Instruments beyond repair are given to artists like Bud Wilkinson, who created the art installation from dozens of donated instruments.

New River JAM Band is the regional performing group of Junior Appalachian Musicians. Many of the performers and JAM students have received instruments thanks to Hungry for Music.

Lloyd is a bluegrass musician, storyteller and barber who lives, works, and plays in Rural Retreat.

All are welcome to this free event celebrating art, music, and civic engagement.

Hungry for Music will be donating 75 (¼, ½, and ¾ size) violins to qualified music students enrolled in a Shenandoah or Rockingham County school music program. Violins can be picked up at the event by a parent, with proof of their child’s enrollment in a county music program, while supplies last.

Those who can’t make it to the event can request an instrument on the organization’s website or send an email to contact@hungryformusic.org.

Hungry for Music will also be accepting instrument and monetary donations at the event.

