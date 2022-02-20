Humorist David Sedaris appearing at Dominion Energy Center on April 5

David Sedaris, author of the bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at Dominion Energy Center on April 5.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing for his newest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.

Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Fountain Bookstore.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 and will be available online at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All seats at Dominion Energy Center are reserved, and range in price from $54-$64 and are subject to additional taxes and fees.