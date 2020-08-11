Human Rights Campaign endorses Dr. Cameron Webb in Fifth District race

The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed Dr. Cameron Webb for the Fifth District congressional seat.

In its endorsement, the Human Rights Campaign, the largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans, emphasized the importance of electing leaders who will fight for equality this cycle.

“We must reelect and expand the pro-equality majority in Congress to achieve real and lasting change for LGBTQ people,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “The candidates endorsed today are proof that the battleground for the majority is expanding, and LGBTQ equality is a winning issue in every corner of the country. Over the coming months, we will utilize every opportunity and every resource to elect these candidates and ensure we make history once again in 2021 by finally enacting the Equality Act.”

“I am honored to be endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign. HRC stands as a pillar of the ongoing fight for civil rights, and I am proud to have their support for our campaign,” said Webb, the Democratic Party nominee for the Fifth District seat. “As a doctor and educator, I have seen first-hand the devastating effects of discrimination and inequity in our society. With the Human Rights Campaign’s support, I look forward to taking the fight for a more equal and just America to the halls of Congress.”

More on the Webb campaign is online at www.drcameronwebb.com.

