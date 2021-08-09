Hull’s in closing stretch of $350K land fund campaign

Hull’s Drive-In is in its 72nd consecutive season of bringing family-friendly entertainment and “Memories Under the Stars” to the Lexington-Rockbridge community and beyond.

First dates, proposals and weddings have taken place at Hull’s, and grandparents delight in bringing their grandchildren to share a fond memory from their past. In 1999, an avid group of supporters saved the drive-in from closing down and Hull’s Angels was incorporated as the first non-profit, community owned drive-in theatre in the nation in 2000.

Now Hull’s is one of only 305 remaining drive-ins, a small fraction of the over 4,000 active theatres in their heyday.

For the first time ever, Hull’s has the opportunity to purchase the land from the property owners and preserve the history and legacy of our beloved local drive-in for many generations to come. This is no small feat, as Hull’s sits on prime commercial property on Route 11 just north of the City of Lexington.

A fundraising effort to raise $350,000 was launched in March in order to meet the deadline to exercise the option to purchase the land by September. To date, Hull’s has received donations and pledges totaling around $200,000.

Crunch time is here to try to raise the remaining $150,000 and secure the future of the drive-in through the Save Hull’s Land Fund campaign.

Checks may be mailed to Hull’s Angels P.O. Box 1 Lexington, VA 24450 or donations may be made on-line at hullsdrivein.com.

Anyone making a donation of $72 or more in honor of Hull’s 72 seasons will receive an invitation to a special event at the end of the season.

If you would like to make a pledge or to learn about volunteer opportunities at Hull’s, contact Lauren Summers, executive director, at hullsangels@hullsdrivein.com or by calling 540.463.2621×2.

