Hugo opioid crisis bill passes Senate

HB 2528 (“Amanda’s Law”) introduced by Del. Tim Hugo (R-40) passed the Virginia Senate.

If signed into law, HB 2528 would punish those who are responsible for deaths caused by Schedule I and Schedule II drugs. Currently, Virginia statute protects dealers of drugs who cause death sometime and someplace else. This bill removes the time and place elements when the underlying cause of the death was a Schedule I or II drug.

“The opioid crisis has affected thousands of Virginia families,” Delegate Tim Hugo said. “It’s time drug dealers were held responsible for the damage they have done.”

“Amanda’s Law” is named for Amanda Chazen from Prince William County. Amanda was an EMT who became addicted to opioids and died from consuming fentanyl in 2018.

“Amanda was not completely innocent, and we can’t bring her back,” said Mary Chazen, Amanda’s mother. “But if this law can bring justice for other families, than we are taking a step in the right direction.”

