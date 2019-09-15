Hugh Freeze records first win at Liberty, 35-17 over Buffalo
With their head coach on the sidelines for the first time in 2019, the Flames made coach Hugh Freeze’s field coaching debut a success with a 35-17 victory over visiting Buffalo, Saturday night at Williams Stadium.
After undergoing back surgery in mid-August, Freeze’s team activities have been limited due to his recovery process. He coached his first two games at Liberty from the booth and missed 24 practice sessions prior to this week.
Liberty’s dynamic duo of senior quarterback Stephen Calvert and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden dominated the game for the Flames, offensively.
Calvert posted his 13th career 300-yard game, finishing the night by completing 23-of-30 attempts for 325 yards and four touchdowns. The four scoring passes extended the senior’s program record to 70 career touchdown passes.
Gandy-Golden ended the night with eight receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The senior finished the night with his 12th career 100-yard game and caught his 24th and 25th career touchdown passes, all from Calvert.
Linebacker Brandon Tillmon, a late add to the Flames’ starting lineup, led Liberty’s strong defensive effort with a career high 11 tackles.
Elijah Benton, who missed the Louisiana game with an injury, followed with 10 stops, while Jessie Lemonier finished with nine tackles and three sacks.
